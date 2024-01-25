The Download: US mining tax credits, and Ring’s police data U-turn

2 A spy tool has been tracking billions of phone profiles

Ads inside hundreds of thousands of apps tracked user behavior and location data. (404 Media)

+ Israeli spyware maker NSO Group is planning a global comeback. (Wired $)

+ Inside NSO, Israel’s billion-dollar spyware giant. (MIT Technology Review)

3 Researchers claim to have created a more accurate AI-text detection tool

By analyzing how surprising its models find combinations of words. (Insider $)

+ The problem is, AI-text detection tools are really easy to fool. (MIT Technology Review)

4 Some doctors are advocating to rename certain cancers

They claim it would benefit patients to reclassify some low-risk, slow-growing cancers. (WSJ $)

+ The best way to prevent this deadly cancer is to remove multiple organs. And I’m about to do it. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Blockchain technology is shedding light on early Earth

Its simulation of chemical reactions models how life could have first formed. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ This mathematician is making sense of nature’s complexity. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Making face-worn computers cool is an uphill challenge

Apple is the latest in a long line of companies to try their luck. (NYT $)

+ Apple doesn’t exactly have a strong track record of playing nice with others. (NY Mag $)

+ These minuscule pixels are poised to take augmented reality by storm. (MIT Technology Review)

7 Your heart contains taste buds

The nutrient sensors could help us to understand more about obesity. (New Scientist $)

8 Pope Francis has had enough of those AI-generated images of him

The Pontiff warned such pictures could distort our relationship with reality. (Ars Technica)

+ Fact is becoming increasingly hard to separate from fiction. (FT $)

+ Making an image with generative AI uses as much energy as charging your phone. (MIT Technology Review)

9 The age of the computer mouse is over 🖱️

But touchpads are inferior in lots of ways. (The Atlantic $)