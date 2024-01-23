The Download: disputes over green mining, and what’s next for robotaxis

Why does AI being good at math matter?

Last week the AI world was buzzing over a new paper in Nature from Google DeepMind, in which the lab managed to create an AI system that can solve complex geometry problems.



This is the second time in recent months that the AI world got all excited about math. The rumor mill went into overdrive last November, when there were reports that the boardroom drama at OpenAI, which saw CEO Sam Altman temporarily ousted, was caused by a new powerful AI breakthrough. It was reported that the AI system in question was called Q* and could solve complex math calculations.

You don’t need to be really into math to see why this is potentially very exciting. Math is really, really hard for AI models. Complex math requires sophisticated reasoning skills, and many AI researchers believe that the ability to crack it could herald more powerful and intelligent systems. Read the full story.

