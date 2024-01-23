This town’s mining battle reveals the contentious path to a cleaner future

“We absolutely need to be focused on a national strategy of rapid decarbonization,” he says. “On the other hand, we must keep true to basic values of community engagement, environmental justice, and environmental integrity. And we can do both.”

That’s easier to say in the abstract, though, than on the ground in a place like Tamarack, where one side claims to be solving climate change and the other accuses it of committing green colonialism.

Opponents like Tom Anderson profess confidence that they’ll be able to stop the project, given the environmental risks, the coalition of opponents, and the challenges that other mine proposals have faced in the state. He also notes there’s a ticking clock on the Tesla contract: the EV company can terminate the deal if the mine hasn’t achieved commercial production by 2027.

But the odds still appear strong that it’ll happen eventually, given the project’s perfect alignment with the nation’s stated economic and energy objectives. In addition, some two-thirds of Minnesota residents said in a 2022 industry-sponsored survey that “mining for rare metals that are critical to the clean energy transition should be mined in-state rather than imported from other countries.”

Still, the mining industry in America stands at a precarious point. It may just have a fresh shot to make over its image, thanks to the surging demand for these raw materials. But that puts the onus on companies like Talon to prove that they really will operate in more responsible ways.

Some area residents allege that opposition to the mine is driven by seasonal “lake people.” But Pat Murphy, the president of the Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers Association, is personally in favor of the project, so long as Talon commits to “do this right.” ACKERMAN + GRUBER

Murphy, the leader of the lakes association, believes that the company intends to—not out of the goodness of any executive’s heart, but because it’s clearly in Talon's economic self-interest. Mining companies will have to operate in cleaner ways than the sector has in the past if they hope to earn back and hold onto the social license necessary to expand in America today.

“They know that if they get this right, they’ll probably be able to mine more metals in other areas of Minnesota and other states,” he says. “But if they screw it up and there’s a big problem for the environment, it could be disastrous for all mining efforts.”