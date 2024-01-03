The Download: greener cement, and the biggest tech stories of 2023

Cement hides in plain sight—it’s used to build everything from roads and buildings to dams and basement floors. But it’s also a climate threat. Cement production accounts for more than 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions—more than sectors like aviation, shipping, or landfills.

One solution to this climate catastrophe might be coursing through the pipes at Sublime Systems. The startup is developing an entirely new way to make cement. Instead of heating crushed-up rocks in lava-hot kilns, Sublime’s technology zaps them in water with electricity, kicking off chemical reactions that form the main ingredients in its cement.

But it faces huge challenges: competing with established industry players, and persuading builders to use its materials in the first place. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

2023: the year in review

2023 was an eventful year for tech, to say the least. To mark the start of the new year, MIT Technology Review’s writers have taken a look back over the past 12 months in sectors ranging from gene editing to AI to climate change. Here were the biggest developments to keep up with: