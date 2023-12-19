 The Download: the AI Edition

The internet changed everything—how we work and play, how we spend time with friends and family, how we learn, how we consume, how we fall in love, and so much more. Its downsides became clear only when people started using it in vast numbers, and killer apps like social media arrived.

Generative AI is likely to be the same. People will start using and misusing it in ways its makers never dreamed of. Generative AI was trained on the internet and so has inherited many of its unsolved issues. But we’re not going in blind. Here are six unresolved questions to bear in mind as we watch the generative-AI revolution unfold. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

Four trends that changed AI in 2023

This has been one of the craziest years in AI in a long time: endless product launches, boardroom coups, intense policy debates about AI doom, and a race to find the next big thing.



But we’ve also seen concrete tools and policies aimed at getting the AI sector to behave more responsibly and hold powerful players accountable.

Melissa Heikkilä, our senior AI reporter, has done some reflecting on what the past year has taught her, and where she thinks the field is heading next. Read the full story.

This story is from The Algorithm, MIT Technology Review’s weekly AI newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Monday.