Inside the decades-long fight over Yahoo’s misdeeds in China

At least two people weren’t able to do so and found it impossible to work with him. LRF director and cofounder Jeffrey Fiedler stepped down from the organization in 2009, writing to Wu that he was managing LRF “more as a personal fiefdom than a professional organization.” He added, “as you worsen an already bad situation, I have no choice but to resign.” And in 2010, Tienchi Martin-Liao, the YHRF board member and longtime LRF employee, was forced out after repeatedly trying to raise the alarm about Wu’s conduct.

“I think what we really need is an intervention,” the board member wrote. Yahoo’s representative responded, “LOL. That, and a strong drink perhaps.”

Board members that remained had to contend with a leader who, Yu admitted in his deposition, could “sometimes” be “very arbitrary” in how he treated dissidents.

None of this is a surprise to He Depu. He is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit—a dissident who was sentenced in 2003 to eight years in a Chinese prison for “inciting subversion of state power.” Back when he was in prison, his wife had applied for $30,000 on his behalf. YHRF later awarded him just a third of that, with no explanation. It was a common experience, he says: “Many friends applied; one was ignored, another given very little. One was promised 2,000 [RMB] but in the end got nothing. Others were promised 4,000 [RMB] but finally received only 2,000.”

In another particularly egregious incident from 2011, Yu Ling, the wife of one of the original dissidents who had sued Yahoo, filed a new suit, this time against Wu. She alleged that he pressured her and the other plaintiff in the initial Yahoo suit to “donate” $1 million of their $3.2 million settlement payouts to LRF—payouts that Wu had helped them secure in the first place. Wu then used her money to purchase an annuity under his own name, falsely claiming that she was his cousin. (Later, the YHRF board forced him to return the money, Yu testified in his deposition.)

While this was happening, Yahoo both shirked responsibility for the fund’s activities and held it up as an example of its commitment to human rights. In 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2015, Yahoo shareholders either brought up growing concerns about the fund or pushed the company to do more on human rights globally. In response, executives claimed that the company “ha[d] no ownership interest in Yahoo! Human Rights Fund” and that it was “misleading” to suggest that either it or its board of directors could even “require disclosure of information” regarding the fund, even though it always had a member on the fund’s board.

The company did, however, highlight YHRF as evidence of its already “extensive policies and practices in place” with respect to human rights.

An untimely demise

By 2015, Wu’s behavior was catching up with him.