The Download: the EU AI Act is here, and preventing deadly cancer

On Saturday, European Union lawmakers announced they'd finally agreed the terms of the final version of the EU AI Act, a major package of laws regulating the industry.



First proposed back in 2021, the Act is now the world's first comprehensive AI legislation. But it’s been a long and rocky road: the governing bodies missed an initial deadline for a final package last Wednesday, and details are still emerging.

Tate Ryan-Mosley, our senior tech policy reporter, has dug into the key sticking points of the legislation—and what comes next. Read the full story.

This story is from The Technocrat, our weekly tech policy newsletter, which was sent before the legislation was finalized.

How to prevent the deadliest gynecological cancer

—by Golda Arthur, an audio journalist and podcast producer

In 2018, we found out that my mom, Teresa, had stage 4 ovarian cancer. While the odds were stacked against her, she somehow survived after a brutal six months of chemotherapy.

When the cancer came back 11 months later, she tested positive for a gene mutation, which contributed to the development of her cancer. She urged her three kids to get tested to see if we have it too. My results revealed that I do.