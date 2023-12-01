The Download: generative AI’s carbon footprint, and a CRISPR patent battle

The must-reads

1 This is why we’re all sick right now

We’re contending with a lot more illnesses than we did in the pre-covid world. (The Atlantic $)

+ And covid hasn’t gone away either. (MIT Technology Review)



2 Climate disinformation is a big obstacle to action

And much of it is generated by influential nations, including China and Russia. (NYT $)

+ The US government has stopped warning social networks about foreign disinformation campaigns. (WP $)



3 Is the Turing Test dead?

It was arguably never that reliable a measure of intelligence to begin with. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ Mustafa Suleyman: My new Turing test would see if AI can make $1 million. (MIT Technology Review)

+ Hiring is still hot for prompt engineers, a year since ChatGPT launched. (Bloomberg $)



4 The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck is finally on sale

And the price tag starts at $60,990. (The Guardian)

+ It has its detractors. But it has plenty of fans, too. (The Atlantic $)



5 College students are subject to alarming levels of surveillance

Which is adding to their stress levels at an already stressful time in their lives. (The Markup)

+ Computer scientists at Carnegie Mellon University can’t agree on what privacy means. (MIT Technology Review)



6 How Huawei stunned the US with a new Chinese-made chip

Getting around sanctions will have been difficult, and very expensive. (FT $)

+ Huawei’s 5G chip breakthrough needs a reality check. (MIT Technology Review)

7 Anduril has launched a wild new jet-powered AI drone

The company says it could be used in Ukraine to intercept Russian drones. (Wired $)

8 Startups have had a bad year

Bankruptcies, layoffs, lower valuations and trouble fundraising have all featured heavily. (Bloomberg $)



9 AI is making LinkedIn even more boring

Its new AI features are convenient, but they have a flattening, homogenizing effect. (WP $)



10 What it takes to be in the 1%—of Taylor Swift fans 🎧

More than 6,000 hours of listening to her music, for one. (WSJ $)

+ It seems Spotify Wrapped was subject to some form of hacking this year. (Vice)

