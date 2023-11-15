The Biggest Questions: Is it possible to really understand someone else’s mind?

That’s because machine-learning algorithms need both brain signals and information about what they correspond to, paired in perfect synchrony, to learn what the signals mean. When studying inner experience, all scientists have to go on is what people say is going on inside their head, and that can be reliable. “It’s not like it’s directly measuring as a ground truth what people experienced,” says Raphaël Millière, a lecturer in philosophy at Macquarie University in Australia.

Tying brain activity to subjective experience requires facing up to the slipperiness and inexactitude of language, particularly when deployed to capture the richness of one’s inner life. In order to meet that demanding brief, scientists like Millière are marrying contemporary artificial intelligence with centuries-old techniques, from philosophical interview strategies to ancient meditation practices. Bit by bit, they are starting to suss out some of the brain regions and networks that give rise to specific dimensions of human experience.

“That’s a problem we can make, and have made, some progress on,” Millière says. “I’m not saying it’s easy, but I think it’s certainly more tractable than solving the grand mystery of consciousness.”

Going to extremes

Over 300 years ago, the philosopher John Locke asked whether the color blue looks the same to everyone—or whether my experience of “blue” might be closer to your experience of “yellow.” Answering such subtle questions could be a distant horizon toward which the neuroscience of experience might aim. In its current, early stage, however, the field has to address itself to much more dramatic forms of experience. “If we want to get a better grasp of what is distinctive about the ordinary, wakeful states in our daily lives, it’s useful to see what happens when you undergo some transition into a different kind of state,” Millière says.

Some scientists focus on deep states of meditation or intense hallucinations. For his part, Millière is particularly interested in understanding self-consciousness—the awareness of oneself as a thinking, feeling individual in a particular place and time—and so he studies what happens to someone’s brain during a psychedelic trip. By comparing how subjects respond post-trip to questions like “I experienced a disintegration of my ‘self’ or ‘ego’” with their brain activity patterns, researchers have discovered some changes that may be linked to the loss of self-consciousness. The default mode network (DMN), for example—a group of brain regions that all become active when people are lost in thought—tends to lose its typical coordination.

Taking a high dose of psychedelics is certainly the easiest way to lose one’s sense of self while awake. But if drugs aren’t your thing, there is another option: spend tens of thousands of hours practicing meditation. Highly skilled practitioners of Buddhist meditation can voluntarily enter a state in which the boundary between themselves and the world begins to seem porous, or even disappears entirely. Interestingly, such states are also associated with activity changes in some core regions of the default mode network, like the posterior cingulate cortex.