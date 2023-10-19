Enabling enterprise growth with data intelligence

Welcome, Bharti.

Bharti Patel: Hey, thank you Laurel. Nice to be with you again.

Laurel: So let's start off with kind of giving some context to this discussion. As global data continues to grow exponentially, according to IDC, it's projected to double between 2022 and 2026. Enterprises face many hurdles to becoming data-driven. These hurdles include, but aren't of course limited to, piles of historical data, new real-time data streams, and supply chains becoming more data-driven. How should enterprises be evaluating their data strategies? And what are the markers of a strong data infrastructure?

Bharti: Yeah, Laurel, I can't agree more with you here. Data is growing exponentially, and as per one of the studies that we conducted recently where we talked to about 1,200 CIOs and CTOs from about 12 countries, then we have more proof for it that data is almost going to double every two to three years. And I think what's more interesting here is that data is going to grow, but their budgets are not going to grow in the same proportion. So instead of worrying about it, I want to tackle this problem differently. I want to look at how we convert this challenge into an opportunity by deriving value out of this deal. So let's talk a little more about this in the context of what's happening in the industry today.

I'm sure everyone by now has heard about generative AI and why generative AI or gen AI is a buzzword. AI has been there in the industry forever. However, what has changed recently is ChatGPT has exposed the power of AI to common people right from school going kids to grandparents by providing a very simple natural language interface. And just to talk a little bit more about ChatGPT, it is the fastest growing app in the industry. It touched 100 million users in just about two months. And what has changed because of this very fast adoption is that this has got businesses interested in it. Everyone wants to see how to unleash the power of generative AI. In fact, according to McKinsey, they're saying it's like it's going to add about $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global economy. That means we are talking about big numbers here, but everyone's talking about ChatGPT, but what is the science behind it? The science behind it is the large language models.

And if you think of these large language models, they are AI models with billions or even trillions of parameters, and they are the science behind ChatGPT. However, to get most of these large language models or LLMs, they need to be fine-tuned because that means you're just relying on the public data. Then what you're getting, it means you're not getting first, you're not getting the information that you want, correct all the time. And of course there is a risk of people feeding bad data associated with it. So how do you make the most of it? And here actually comes your private data sets. So your proprietary data sets are very, very important here. And if you use this private data to fine-tune your models, I have no doubt in mind that it will create differentiation for you in the long run to remain competitive.

So I think even with this, we're just scratching the surface here when it comes to gen AI. And what more needs to be thought about for enterprise adoption is all the features that are needed like explainability, traceability, quality, trustworthiness, reliability. So if you again look at all these parameters, actually data is again the centerpiece of everything here. And you have to harness this private data, you have to curate it, and you have to create the data sets that will give you the maximum return on investment. Now, before enterprises can become data-driven, I think they must first become data intelligent.

And that means knowing more about the data you have, whether you need to keep it or not, or where it should reside to derive the most value out of it. And as I talk to more and more CIOs and CTOs, it is very evident that there's a lot of data out there and we need to find a way to fix the problem. Because that data may or may not be useful, but you are storing it, you are keeping it, and you are spending money on it. So that is definitely a problem that needs to be solved. Then back to your question of, what is the right infrastructure, what are some of the parameters of it? So in my mind, it needs to be nimble, it needs to be scalable, trusted, secured, cost-effective, and finally socially responsible.