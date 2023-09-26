The Download: Europe vs Chinese EVs, and making AI vision less biased

Earlier this month, the European Commission announced it is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China.

The move has long been in the making. The rapid recent growth in popularity of Chinese-made electric vehicles in Europe has raised alarms for the domestic automobile industry on the continent. No matter how it shakes out, an official inquiry could hurt the expansion of the Chinese EV business at a critical moment. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

These new tools could make AI vision systems less biased

Computer vision systems are everywhere. They help classify and tag images on social media feeds, detect objects and faces in pictures and videos, and highlight relevant elements of an image.

However, they are riddled with biases, and they’re less accurate for images of Black or brown people and women. And there’s another problem: the current ways researchers find biases in these systems are themselves biased, sorting people into broad categories that don’t properly account for the complexity that exists among human beings.

Two new papers by researchers at Sony and Meta propose new ways to measure biases in computer vision systems so as to more fully capture the rich diversity of humanity. Developers could use these tools to check the diversity of their data sets, helping lead to better, more diverse training data for AI. Read the full story.