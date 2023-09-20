The Download: AI movie soundtracks, and DeepMind’s disease prediction tool

1 Google’s Bard AI is everywhere now

In your Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs accounts, at least. (NYT $)

+ It’s a practical demonstration of how AI can boost Google’s biggest products. (Bloomberg $)

+ Google says it’s the first time a language model has truly integrated with personal data. (The Verge)

+ Google is throwing generative AI at everything. (MIT Technology Review)

2 The US Space Force wants to get satellites into space more quickly

Pressure from China is forcing them to speed things up. (WP $)



3 Federal prosecutors are investigating Elon Musk’s Tesla perks

Specifically his plans to build a large glass house near its Texas HQ. (WSJ $)

+ One of Musk’s other ventures, Neuralink, is recruiting for its first human clinical trial. (Bloomberg $)

4 Europe is critically dependent on China for rare earth minerals

They’re essential for the low-carbon technologies Europe needs to meet climate targets. (FT $)

+ A pro-China online influence campaign is targeting the rare-earths industry. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Huawei is shipping Chinese-made surveillance chips

It suggests the company has found new ways to dodge US sanctions. (Reuters)

+ The US doesn’t think China can make advanced chips at scale, though. (Bloomberg $)

+ Huawei’s new phone is powered by its own native chip. (FT $)

+ China just fought back in the semiconductor exports war. Here’s what you need to know. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Meet the world’s new arms dealers

North Korea’s arms industry has been boosted by the war in Ukraine. (Economist $)

+ How did a US fighter jet go missing for over a day, exactly? (NBC News)

+ Inside the messy ethics of making war with machines. (MIT Technology Review)

7 DNA fingerprinting is helping catch animal poachers red handed

The small but growing practice could interrupt organized crime rings. (Knowable Magazine)

8 Pakistan’s gig workers are risking their lives daily

Vulnerable drivers are at risk of armed robberies and assault. (Rest of World)

9 FTX is suing Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents

The disgraced founder lavished them with gifts that the company now wants back. (NY Mag $)

+ The legal case accuses the pair of siphoning off millions of dollars. (Ars Technica)