The Download: combating covid, and the challenges of governing AI

Many people have started testing positive for covid recently. Hospitalizations for the disease in the US rose nearly 16% during the third week of August, and even Jill Biden tested positive this week.

Data suggest we’re at the beginning of a fall wave. It’s been a year since a covid booster was released, and while the latest wave isn’t likely to be as bad as the tsunami we experienced in 2021-2022, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what the next few months look like.

So, where are the updated shots to help protect us? And how do they stack up against the challenging new variants? Read the full story.

—Cassandra Willyard

