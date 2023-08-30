Here’s what we know about hurricanes and climate change

Hurricanes are no exception—scientists have found that warming temperatures are causing stronger and less predictable storms. That’s a worry, because hurricanes are already among the most deadly and destructive extreme weather events around the world. In the US alone, three hurricanes each caused over $1 billion in damages in 2022. In a warming world, we can expect the totals to rise.

But the relationship between climate change and hurricanes is more complicated than most people realize. Here’s what we know, and—as Hurricane Idalia batters the Florida coast—what to expect from the storms to come.

Are hurricanes getting more common?

It might seem that there are far more storms than in the past, but we don’t really know for sure.

That’s because historical records are limited, with little reliable data more than a few decades old, says Kerry Emanuel, professor emeritus in atmospheric science at MIT. So it’s tough to draw conclusions about how the frequency of tropical cyclones (the umbrella term for storms that are called hurricanes, cyclones, or typhoons, depending on the region) is changing over time.