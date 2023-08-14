AI isn’t great at decoding human emotions. So why are regulators targeting the tech?

But why is this a top concern? How well founded are fears about emotion recognition—and could strict regulation here actually hurt positive innovation?

A handful of companies are already selling this technology for a wide variety of uses, though it's not yet widely deployed. Affectiva, for one, has been exploring how AI that analyzes people’s facial expressions might be used to determine whether a car driver is tired and to evaluate how people are reacting to a movie trailer. Others, like HireVue, have sold emotion recognition as a way to screen for the most promising job candidates (a practice that has been met with heavy criticism; you can listen to our investigative audio series on the company here).

“I’m generally in favor of allowing the private sector to develop this technology. There are important applications, such as enabling people who are blind or have low vision to better understand the emotions of people around them,” Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a DC-based think tank, told me in an email.

But other applications of the tech are more alarming. Several companies are selling software to law enforcement that tries to ascertain if someone is lying or that can flag supposedly suspicious behavior.

A pilot project called iBorderCtrl, sponsored by the European Union, offers a version of emotion recognition as part of its technology stack that manages border crossings. According to its website, the Automatic Deception Detection System “quantifies the probability of deceit in interviews by analyzing interviewees’ non-verbal micro-gestures” (though it acknowledges “scientific controversy around its efficacy”).

But the most high-profile use (or abuse, in this case) of emotion recognition tech is from China, and this is undoubtedly on legislators’ radars.

The country has repeatedly used emotion AI for surveillance—notably to monitor Uyghurs in Xinjiang, according to a software engineer who claimed to have installed the systems in police stations. Emotion recognition was intended to identify a nervous or anxious “state of mind,” like a lie detector. As one human rights advocate warned the BBC, “It’s people who are in highly coercive circumstances, under enormous pressure, being understandably nervous, and that's taken as an indication of guilt.” Some schools in the country have also used the tech on students to measure comprehension and performance.

Ella Jakubowska, a senior policy advisor at the Brussels-based organization European Digital Rights, tells me she has yet to hear of “any credible use case” for emotion recognition: “Both [facial recognition and emotion recognition] are about social control; about who watches and who gets watched; about where we see a concentration of power.”