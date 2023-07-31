The Download: labeling AI, and Twitter’s transformation

1 Twitter as we knew it is dead

What comes next, in its new guise of X, is anyone’s guess. (Wired $)

+ The company has reinstated Kanye West’s account after an eight-month ban. (WP $)

+ We’re not tweeting anymore—we’re just posting. (The Verge)

+ Why doesn’t Elon Musk understand that he’s not above needing permits? (NYT $)

+ We’re witnessing the brain death of Twitter. (MIT Technology Review)



2 It looks like another covid wave is brewing

Cases are slowly creeping up, but we still don’t know if covid exhibits a seasonal pattern. (The Atlantic $)

+ Cases are on the rise in the UK, too. (The Guardian)

3 Starlink controls nearly all satellite internet services

That disproportionate power doesn’t bode well for international relations. (NYT $)+ Starlink signals can be reverse-engineered to work like GPS. (MIT Technology Review)

4 Amazon is asking some of its remote workers to resign

If they can’t join office hubs, they’re being asked to vacate their positions. (Insider $)

+ Things aren’t great for UPS drivers either. (The Atlantic $)

5 Evangelical Christians are spying on sex workers online

Their surveillance tactics are helping police to obtain search warrants. (The Intercept)

+ Evangelicals are looking for answers online. They’re finding QAnon instead. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Why EV bikes keep catching fire

Though lithium-ion batteries are generally safe. (WSJ $)

+ The speed limit on certain e-bikes can be circumvented. (NYT $)

7 Military start-ups are booming

AI is supercharging weapons and systems, with potentially deadly consequences. (FT $)

+ Silicon Valley has been capitalizing on the war in Ukraine. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Creating prosthetic arms has always been challenging

The Boston Arm was among the first to harness electrical signals from its wearer’s muscles. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ These prosthetics break the mold with third thumbs, spikes, and superhero skins. (MIT Technology Review)

9 3D-printing is helping to protect rare species

By providing convincing replicas of animal body parts used to decorate traditional headdresses. (The Guardian)