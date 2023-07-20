Introducing MIT Technology Review Roundtables, real-time conversations about what’s next in tech

There is little doubt that generative AI will affect the economy—but how, exactly, remains an open question. Despite fears that these AI tools will upend jobs and exacerbate wealth inequality, early evidence suggests the technology could help level the playing field—but only if we deploy it in the right ways. Likewise, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips Act both have huge implications for the economy, and for efforts to revive America’s high-tech manufacturing base. Rotman and Honan will look at who stands to benefit from these transformative economic events, and what the risks are.

Then, on September 12, our next edition of Roundtables will tackle another important question: How should we regulate AI? Charlotte Jee, news editor, and Melissa Heikkilä, senior reporter for AI, will discuss the state of AI regulation today and what to watch for in the months ahead.