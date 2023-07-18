The Download: America’s AI lawsuits, and Threads restrictions

It’s becoming increasingly clear that courts, not politicians, will be the first to determine the limits on how AI is developed and used in the US.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into whether OpenAI broke the law by scraping people’s online data to train its chatbot ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, artists and authors are suing companies such as OpenAI, Stability AI, and Meta, alleging that they broke copyright laws by training their AI models on their work without providing any recognition or payment.

If these cases prove successful, they could force OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft, and others to fundamentally change the way AI is built, trained, and deployed. Read the full story to learn how.

— Melissa Heikkilä

