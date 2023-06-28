The Emergent Industrial Metaverse

About the speakers

Peter Koerte, CTO and CSO, Siemens AG

As Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Siemens AG, Peter Koerte is responsible for developing the company’s strategy and leading its worldwide research and development activities. His current priorities include the accelerated development of innovative sustainable technologies as well as the implementation and further development of the Siemens Xcelerator business platform, whose comprehensive offering based on cooperation and partnership enables digital transformation for customers.

Until 2020, Peter Koerte headed Digital Health, the unit at Siemens Healthineers that develops AI-supported diagnostic procedures for healthcare. From 2011, he held several managerial positions in diagnostics. Before starting his career at Siemens in corporate strategy in 2007, he worked for the Boston Consulting Group.

Peter Koerte holds a master’s degree in business and engineering from the University of Karlsruhe and a doctorate in strategy and international management from the WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management. He also completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and Publisher, MIT Technology Review

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau is the CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s independent media company.

Since Elizabeth took the helm of MIT Technology Review in mid-2017, the business has undergone a massive transformation from its previous position as a respected but niche print magazine to a widely read, multi-platform media brand with a global audience and a sustainable business. Under her leadership, MIT Technology Review has been lauded for its editorial authority, its best-in-class events, and its novel use of independent, original research to support both advertisers and readers.

Elizabeth has a 20-year background in building and running teams at world-leading media companies. She maintains a keen focus on new ways to commercialize media content to appeal to discerning, demanding consumers as well as B2B audiences.

Prior to joining MIT Technology Review, Elizabeth held a senior executive role at The Economist Group, where her leadership stretched across business lines and included mergers and acquisitions; editorial and product creation and modernization; sales; marketing; and events. Earlier in her career, she worked as a consultant advising technology firms on market entry and international expansion.

Elizabeth holds an executive MBA from the London Business School, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College.