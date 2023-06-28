Universal Data Intelligence: The Backbone for AI

About the speakers

Bharti Patel, SVP, Head of Engineering, Hitachi Vantara

Bharti Patel is SVP, Head of Engineering at Hitachi Vantara, heading the company’s cutting-edge data and infrastructure product offerings. She was previously CTO at Austin-based Alen where she led digital transformation and exponential growth for medical-grade HEPA air purification systems. Prior to that, she spent +20 years at IBM where she led large global R&D teams across ecommerce, mobility, client platforms, and – most notably – data and storage management.

While she is proud to say she is a developer at heart, Patel is best known for her passion for driving innovation that creates exceptional customer experiences.

Now back in the data space, Patel is leveraging Hitachi’s long-term history in AI and domain specific data to embed generative AI to further differentiate the company’s next gen infrastructure systems. She is also applying her own recent experience in environmental technology to build on Hitachi’s long-term commitment to improving people’s lives through technology, and moving the world of data towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Brian Bryson, Director of Event Experiences, MIT Technology Review

Brian Bryson's passion is discovering technology innovations and forecasting their impact on business. He is a technology event director for MIT Technology Review. Brian produces events for executives and strivers in high tech who need to know now, how today's technology is going to impact tomorrow's world. His agendas challenge hype, deliver reasoned guidance, provoke new thinking, and foster lifetime connections.

Brian is a marketing, branding, and messaging professional. He is an accountant by education, an engineer at heart, and a storyteller who converts technology news into actionable guidance.