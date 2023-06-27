The collaborator

A Williams College grad, Kornbluth won a scholarship to Cambridge University, where she got a second bachelor’s degree, in genetics. COURTESY PHOTO

As Kornbluth set up her research lab at the Duke University School of Medicine, she planned to concentrate on studying cell proliferation. But then her first graduate student called her over to a microscope to look at a strange phenomenon. “‘I know exactly what this is!’” she recalls exclaiming. “It was a part of a cell death process that had been induced in a way that we weren’t anticipating.” That discovery opened up a new track of research: investigating apoptosis, or the natural death of cells in an organism, an area of inquiry that would end up accounting for about three-quarters of her lab’s work. She and her group eventually explored the signaling pathways that cause a cell to either start dividing or die—basic science that informs our understanding of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Among many other findings, Kornbluth’s lab showed that caspase 2, an enzyme known to play a role in apoptosis, is regulated by the metabolic state of the cell—a surprising result suggesting that exhaustion of nutrients may contribute to cell death in oocytes, or immature egg cells. The lab also characterized how key cell cycle regulators, cyclin B and Cdc25, are controlled and did landmark studies that revealed how vertebrate cells control the on-off switch for cell division. Kornbluth’s group also demonstrated signaling pathways of cell proliferation and death in fruit flies, mice, and human cell culture.

The implications of Kornbluth’s research are far-reaching, shedding light on how cancer cells accelerate proliferation and evade apoptosis, what role metabolism plays in controlling cell death, and how apoptosis regulates the duration of female fertility in vertebrates.

“As a scientist, Sally is endlessly curious and inquisitive,” says Chris Freel, her former lab manager, now associate vice president for research and innovation at Duke. “She was fearless in giving students and postdocs freedom to be really creative and take risks.” At the same time, he says, Kornbluth was an astute judge of character, quickly identifying which students would thrive in the creative lab environment. He adds, “I’ve always been in awe of that trait, which has allowed her to build great, diverse teams.”

A broader view

Practical—even selfish—considerations prompted Kornbluth’s initial foray into an administrative role. “People go into leadership not always for totally altruistic reasons, and part of it honestly was that at the time I thought the core research facilities at Duke really needed work,” she says. “I also thought the graduate programs could be stronger.” When the position of vice dean for basic science at the medical school opened up in 2006, Kornbluth applied and got the job. To fill a need she’d seen in her own lab, the first thing she did was hire a head of proteomics—a new position that benefited other labs as well. But her focus quickly expanded to the health of the institution. “I just really wound up liking it,” she says. “I knew I could do a lot to benefit not just my laboratory, but the whole of the medical school, and even the broader university.”

When the economic downturn hit in 2008, she helped institute a program of small-dollar grants for faculty to use technologies they couldn’t host in their own labs. “It basically kept things running and opened up new areas in spite of very limited funding,” says Nancy Andrews, former medical school dean and now chief scientific officer of Boston Children’s Hospital. Kornbluth also helped to broker “partnership hires” of faculty with joint appointments in several departments. “It had the benefit of bringing in outstanding scientists, but also had the benefit of bringing departments and centers and institutes together in new ways,” Andrews says.

In 2014, Kornbluth took on the role of provost, becoming Duke’s number-two administrator behind the president. Overnight, she went from overseeing basic sciences, something she knew a lot about, to overseeing all academic programs at Duke—which includes not only a college of arts and sciences but also an engineering school, a divinity school, a law school, a business school, and schools of public policy and the environment. So she began scheduling appointments across campus to listen and learn as much as she could. “I’ve learned you have to put in the time up front to have this intense learning experience before you try to make any decisions or plans,” she says.

One of the things Kornbluth heard over and over from students and faculty alike was a concern over lack of diversity on the faculty, which was majority white and, in STEM fields, majority male. She made fixing that a priority, creating a new office of faculty advancement in 2017 and charging it with hiring for “inclusive excellence.” “We work with search committees to make sure we tap into a broad pool of candidates,” says Abbas Benmamoun, vice provost in charge of the office. “It’s not about determining outcomes—it’s more about making sure we look at all the dossiers thoroughly and fairly, and then have the best candidates.”