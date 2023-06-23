The Download: AI training AI, and the future of robotaxis

The news: Many people who are paid to train AI models may be themselves outsourcing that work to AI, a new study has found.

How they did it: Researchers hired 44 people on the gig work platform Amazon Mechanical Turk to summarize 16 extracts from medical research papers, then analyzed their responses for telltale signs they’d been produced by AI models. They estimated that somewhere between 33% and 46% of the workers had used AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to complete the task.

Why it matters: Using AI-generated data to train AI could introduce further errors into already error-prone models. If they generate incorrect output that is itself used to train other AI models, the errors can be absorbed by those models and amplified over time, making it more and more difficult to work out their origins. Read the full story.

—Rhiannon Williams

To read more about what happens when AI is trained on AI, check out my colleague Melissa Heikkilä’s piece on why we’re hurtling toward a glitchy, spammy, scammy, AI-powered internet.

—Benjamin Schneider