The Download: how to talk about AI, and Montana’s TikTok ban

Everyone is talking about AI, it seems. But if you feel overwhelmed or uncertain about what the hell people are talking about, don’t worry. We’ve got you.

Melissa Heikkilä, our senior AI reporter, asked some of the best journalists in the business to share their top tips on how to talk about AI with confidence.



Given that they spend their days obsessing over the tech, listening to AI folks and then translating what they say into clear, relatable language with important context, it’s fair to say they know a thing or two about what they’re talking about.

Read the full story to learn the seven things you ought to pay particular attention to when talking about AI.

The future of TikTok bans

Montana recently banned TikTok in the most dramatic move US legislators have made against the company to date.

US policymakers have been scrutinizing the app intensely in recent months over concerns about Chinese espionage, and under the new changes, marketplaces like Google Play and Apple’s App Store could face fines of $10,000 per day if they make TikTok available to users in Montana from 1 January next year.