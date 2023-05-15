The Download: catching bad content, and farming from space

Big Tech is surprisingly bad at catching, labeling, and removing harmful content. In theory, new advances in AI should improve our ability to do that. In practice, AI isn’t very good at interpreting nuance and context. And most automated content moderation systems were trained with English data, meaning they don’t function well with other languages.



The recent emergence of generative AI and large language models like ChatGPT means that content moderation is likely to become even harder.

Whether generative AI ends up being more harmful or helpful to the online information sphere largely hinges on one thing: AI-generated content detection and labeling. Read the full story.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley

