The Download: Google’s big bet on AI, and a new human genome map

Google is throwing generative AI at everything
The news: Google is stuffing powerful new AI tools into tons of its existing products and launching a slew of new ones, including a coding assistant, it announced at its annual I/O conference on Wednesday.
What’s changing: Billions of users will soon see Google’s latest AI language mode, PaLM 2, integrated into over 25 products like Maps, Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and the company’s chatbot, Bard, which it’s opening up to a bigger pool of users. This is the company’s biggest push yet to integrate the latest wave of AI technology into a variety of products.
Why it matters: Because of safety and reputational risks, Google has been slower than competitors to launch AI-powered products. But fierce competition from competitors like Microsoft, OpenAI and others have left it feeling it has no choice but to push ahead. Experts warn that it’s a risky strategy that could backfire and run afoul of the regulators. Read the full story.
—Melissa Heikkilä
This new genome map tries to capture all human genetic variation
After more than 20 years of claiming they completed the human genome project, researchers have announced yet another version of the human genome map.
Whereas past versions of the project claimed to be a draft of the genetic blueprint for a human being, this update combines the complete DNA of 47 diverse individuals—Africans, Native Americans, and Asians, among other groups—into one giant genetic atlas that they say better captures the genetic diversity of our species.
The new map, called a “pangenome,” has been a decade in the making, and researchers say it will only get bigger. Crucially, it could hold exciting possibilities for diagnosing rare diseases. Read the full story.
—Antonio Regalado
How sodium could change the game for batteries
Although lithium-ion batteries power most EVs and devices like cell phones and laptops today, there’s a new contender on the horizon.
Sodium-ion batteries could squeeze their way into some corners of the battery market as soon as the end of this year, and they could be huge in cutting costs for EVs.
Casey Crownhart, our climate reporter, has dug into the chemistry behind sodium batteries, and what their wider adoption by automakers could mean for the future of EVs. Read the full story.
1 US Congress is going to hear from OpenAI’s Sam Altman next week
It comes as AI starts to face growing scrutiny in Washington. (WP $)
+ European lawmakers are formalizing their requirements for AI makers. (TechCrunch)
+ China’s AI chatbots are lagging behind the US’ recent releases. (Economist $)
+ The EU wants to regulate your favorite AI tools. (MIT Technology Review)
2 We’re still working out covid’s mysterious new variants
The baffling ways its proteins fit together—and disappear—are confounding scientists. (The Atlantic $)
3 A shadowy hacking group is targeting both Russia and Ukraine
It’s gathered a surprising amount of unusual data, including microphone recordings. (Wired $)
+ The war in Ukraine has turned the defense industry on its head. (FT $)
+ Why business is booming for military AI startups. (MIT Technology Review)
4 Things are looking up for Chinese chipmakers
One of the industry’s leading companies won’t be hindered by US export controls after all. (FT $)
+ What’s next for the chip industry. (MIT Technology Review)
5 WhatsApp has a spam calls problem
Its users in India are contending with a deluge of unwanted phone calls. (BBC)
+ The people using humor to troll their spam texts. (MIT Technology Review)
6 Prison messaging apps are notoriously unreliable
Their glitches leave inmates cut off from the outside world. (Slate $)
7 Inside the wild plot to steal Coca-Cola’s secretive technology
It’s nothing to do with its drink formula. (Bloomberg $)
8 A scammer has been cashing in on AI-generated Frank Ocean tracks
The problem is, the buyers were convinced they were genuine leaks. (Motherboard)
9 Live shopping is coming to the US
But are shoppers really ready to embrace it? (NYT $)
+ This obscure shopping app is now America’s most downloaded. (MIT Technology Review)
10 How an innocent capybara sparked an online revolt
Brazilian authorities were concerned for the famous rodent’s welfare. (Rest of World)
