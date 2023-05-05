The Download: fetal brain surgery, and a White House AI summit

What’s happened: A seven-week-old baby girl is one of the first people to have undergone an experimental brain operation while still in the womb. She had developed a dangerous condition that led blood to pool in a tiny pocket in her brain, which could have resulted in brain damage, heart problems, and breathing difficulties after birth. The operation might have saved her life.

How they did it: Doctors used ultrasound imaging to help them guide a needle through the mother’s abdomen, the uterus wall, and the fetus’s skull and into the malformation in the brain. They then fed a tiny catheter through the needle to deliver a series of tiny platinum coils into the blood-filled pocket. Once each was released, it expanded, helping to block the point where the artery joined the vein. The baby girl was born healthy a couple of days later.

What’s next: The team behind the operation now plans to treat more fetuses with similar brain conditions in the same way. For conditions like these, fetal brain surgery could be the future. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

