The Download: in conversation with Geoffrey Hinton, and the future of solar geoengineering

Geoffrey Hinton talks about the “existential threat” of AI
Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton announced on Monday that he was stepping down from his role as an AI researcher at Google after a decade with the company. He says he wants to speak freely as he grows increasingly worried about the potential harms of artificial intelligence.
Prior to the announcement, Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI, interviewed Hinton about his concerns—read the full story here.
Soon after, the two spoke at EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review’s signature AI event, discussing everything from why humanity could be just a passing phase in the evolution of intelligence, to why he thinks computers are better at learning than humans. Watch their conversation in full.
The inside scoop on solar geoengineering
Over the past few weeks, it’s felt like solar geoengineering has suddenly become a huge part of the public conversation around the climate. Geoengineering is an umbrella term that covers a wide range of efforts to alter the Earth, usually in some way related to holding back climate change.
Solar geoengineering involves reflecting some of the sun’s radiation back into space, which could, in theory, help cool the planet, counteracting the warming caused by greenhouse-gas emissions.
The problem is that nobody can really agree whether we should even be studying solar geoengineering, much less doing it. Yet a handful of scientists are throwing caution to the wind and doing it anyway. Read the full story.
—Casey Crownhart
1 Striking TV writers want to stop AI-written scripts
It’s the first time they’ve officially pushed back against studios’ use of generative tools. (Motherboard)
+ The last writers’ strike cost LA’s economy more than $2 billion. (Insider $)
+ The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it. (MIT Technology Review)
2 The FTC is considering barring Meta from monetizing childrens’ data
An independent assessment found its privacy program still poses ‘substantial risks to the public.’ (CNBC)
3 Google is edging closer to ditching passwords for good
Cryptographic passkeys are both easier and safer. (The Verge)
+ The end of passwords. (MIT Technology Review)
4 Bing’s AI chatbot will let you search for images
Meaning you won’t have to type out such complicated prompts. (Bloomberg $)
+ Microsoft is tinkering with a private version of ChatGPT. (The Information $)
5 How a controversial gunshot detection firm wooed Portland Police
Shotspotter aggressively marketed its services in the wake of devastating gun violence. (The Guardian)
+ A private security group regularly sent Minnesota police misinformation about protestors. (MIT Technology Review)
6 Chinese shopping giant Temu is moving to Ireland
It’s in a bid to protect itself as relations between the US and China continue to sour. (FT $)
+ This obscure shopping app is now America’s most downloaded. (MIT Technology Review)
7 Our underwater kelp forests are dying
And that’s not good news for the climate. (Vox)
+ Running Tide is facing scientist departures and growing concerns over seaweed sinking for carbon removal. (MIT Technology Review)
8 Online communities are trading tips on how to skip Ozempic doses
They want to enjoy their food—for some of the time, at least. (The Atlantic $)
+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)
9 There’s no easy money left in Silicon Valley anymore
This time, it’s China’s VCs who are suffering. (Wired $)
10 We still haven’t arrived at a holographic description of the universe
But plenty of scientists are trying their best. (New Scientist $)
