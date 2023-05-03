Video: Geoffrey Hinton talks about the “existential threat” of AI
Watch Hinton speak with Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI, at EmTech Digital.
Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton announced on Monday that he was stepping down from his role as a Google AI researcher after a decade with the company. He says he wants to speak freely as he grows increasingly worried about the potential harms of artificial intelligence. Prior to the announcement, Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI, interviewed Hinton about his concerns—read the full story here.
Soon after, the two spoke at EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review’s signature AI event. “I think it’s quite conceivable that humanity is just a passing phase in the evolution of intelligence,” Hinton said. You can watch their full conversation below.
