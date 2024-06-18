Why does AI hallucinate?

A fresh-faced virtual avatar backed by GPT-3.5, SARAH (Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health) dispenses health tips in eight different languages, 24/7, about how to eat well, quit smoking, de-stress, and more, for millions around the world.

But like all chatbots, SARAH can flub its answers. It was quickly found to give out incorrect information. In one case, it came up with a list of fake names and addresses for nonexistent clinics in San Francisco. The World Health Organization warns on its website that SARAH may not always be accurate.

Here we go again. Chatbot fails are now a familiar meme. Meta’s short-lived scientific chatbot Galactica made up academic papers and generated wiki articles about the history of bears in space. In February, Air Canada was ordered to honor a refund policy invented by its customer service chatbot. Last year, a lawyer was fined for submitting court documents filled with fake judicial opinions and legal citations made up by ChatGPT.

The problem is, large language models are so good at what they do that what they make up looks right most of the time. And that makes trusting them hard.

This tendency to make things up—known as hallucination—is one of the biggest obstacles holding chatbots back from more widespread adoption. Why do they do it? And why can’t we fix it?

Magic 8 Ball

To understand why large language models hallucinate, we need to look at how they work. The first thing to note is that making stuff up is exactly what these models are designed to do. When you ask a chatbot a question, it draws its response from the large language model that underpins it. But it’s not like looking up information in a database or using a search engine on the web.

Peel open a large language model and you won’t see ready-made information waiting to be retrieved. Instead, you’ll find billions and billions of numbers. It uses these numbers to calculate its responses from scratch, producing new sequences of words on the fly. A lot of the text that a large language model generates looks as if it could have been copy-pasted from a database or a real web page. But as in most works of fiction, the resemblances are coincidental. A large language model is more like an infinite Magic 8 Ball than an encyclopedia.

Large language models generate text by predicting the next word in a sequence. If a model sees “the cat sat,” it may guess “on.” That new sequence is fed back into the model, which may now guess “the.” Go around again and it may guess “mat”—and so on. That one trick is enough to generate almost any kind of text you can think of, from Amazon listings to haiku to fan fiction to computer code to magazine articles and so much more. As Andrej Karpathy, a computer scientist and cofounder of OpenAI, likes to put it: large language models learn to dream internet documents.