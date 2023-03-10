The Download:  biased AI warnings, and experimental CRISPR therapies

Meredith Broussard is unusually well placed to dissect the ongoing hype around AI. She’s a data scientist and associate professor at New York University, and she’s been one of the leading researchers in the field of algorithmic bias for years.

And though her own work leaves her buried in math problems, she’s spent the last few years thinking about problems that mathematics can’t solve. Broussard argues that we are consistently too eager to apply artificial intelligence to social problems in inappropriate and damaging ways—particularly when race, gender, and ability is not taken into consideration.

Broussard spoke with our senior tech policy reporter Tate Ryan-Mosley about the problems with the use of technology by police, the limits of “AI fairness,” and the solutions she sees for some of the challenges AI is posing. Read the full story.

More than 200 people have been treated with experimental CRISPR therapies

Jessica Hamzelou, senior biotech reporter at MIT Technology Review, has spent the last few days listening to scientists, ethicists, and patient groups wrestle with emotive and ethical dilemmas.

They’ve been debating how, when, and if we should use gene-editing tools to change the human genome at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing in London.

There’s plenty to get excited about. In the decade since scientists found they could use CRISPR to edit cell genomes, the technology has already been used to save some lives and transform others.