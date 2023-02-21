How did China come to dominate the world of electric cars?

Before most people could realize the extent of what was happening, China became a world leader in making and buying EVs. And the momentum hasn’t slowed: In just the past two years, the number of EVs sold annually in the country grew from 1.3 million to a whopping 6.8 million, making 2022 the eighth consecutive year in which China was the world’s largest market for EVs. For comparison, the US only sold about 800,000 EVs in 2022.

The industry is growing at a speed that has surprised even the most experienced observers: “The forecasts are always too low,” says Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a business consulting firm that specializes in transportation. This dominance in the EV sector has not only given China’s auto industry sustained growth during the pandemic, but it has also boosted China in its quest to become one of the world's climate policy leaders.

How exactly did China manage to pull this off? Several experts tell MIT Technology Review that the government has long played an important role—propping up both the supply of and the demand for EVs. As a result of generous government subsidies, tax breaks, procurement contracts, and other policy incentives, a slew of homegrown EV brands have emerged and continued to optimize new technologies so they can meet the real-life needs of Chinese consumers. This in turn has cultivated a large group of young car buyers who apparently love to buy EVs as their next or first-ever vehicle.

But the story of how the sector got here is about more than just Chinese state policy; it also includes Tesla, Chinese battery tech researchers, and consumers across the rest of Asia.

When did China start investing in EVs and why?

In the early 2000s, before it fully ventured into the field of EVs, China’s traditional internal combustion engine car industry was in an awkward position: It was developed enough to have become an auto-manufacturing powerhouse, but it wasn’t developed enough to have domestic brands that could one day rival the foreign makers that dominate this market.

“They realized … that they would never overtake the US, German, and Japanese legacy automakers on internal combustion engine innovation,” says Tu. And research on hybrid vehicles, whose batteries in the early years only served a secondary role compared to the gas engine, was already being led by countries like Japan, meaning China also couldn’t really compete there.

This pushed the Chinese government to break away from the established technology and invest in completely new territory instead: cars that are entirely powered by batteries.

The risks were extremely high; at this point, EVs were only niche experiments made by brands like General Motors or Toyota, which would usually be discontinued after just a few years. But the potential reward—giving China an edge in what could be a significant slice of the auto industry—was worth it.