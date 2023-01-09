Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    Tech policy

    Mass-market military drones: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023

    Turkish-made aircraft like the TB2 have dramatically expanded the role of drones in warfare.

    January 9, 2023
    &quot;&quot;
    David Alabo

    WHO

    Baykar Technologies, Shahed Aviation Industries

     

    WHEN

    Now

    For decades, high-end precision-strike American aircraft, such as the Predator and Reaper, dominated drone warfare. The war in Ukraine, however, has been defined by low-budget models made in China, Iran, or Turkey. Their widespread use has changed how drone combat is waged and who can wage it. 

    Some of these new drones are off-the-shelf quadcopters, like those from DJI, used for both reconnaissance and close-range attacks. Others, such as the $30,000 Iranian-made exploding Shahed drones, which Russia has used to attack civilians in Kiev, are capable of longer-range missions. But the most notable is the $5 million Bayraktar TB2, made by Turkey’s Baykar corporation.

    The TB2 is a collection of good-enough parts put together in a slow-flying body. It travels at speeds up to 138 miles per hour and has a communication range of around 186 miles. Baykar says it can stay aloft for 27 hours. But when combined with cameras that can share video with ground stations, the TB2 becomes a powerful tool for both targeting the laser-guided bombs carried on its wings and helping direct artillery barrages from the ground.

    Most important is simply its availability. US-made drones like the Reaper are more capable but costlier and subject to stiff export controls. The TB2 is there for any country that wants it. 

    Turkey’s military used the drones against Kurds in 2016. Since then, they’ve been used in Libya, Syria, and Ethiopia, and by Azerbaijan during its war against Armenia. Ukraine bought six in 2019 for military operations in the Donbas, but the drones caught the world’s attention in early 2022, when they helped thwart Russian invaders. 

    The tactical advantages are clear. What’s also sadly clear is that these weapons will take an increasingly horrible toll on civilian populations around the world.

    Deep Dive

    Tech policy

    We’re witnessing the brain death of Twitter

    An analysis of Musk’s tweets shows him at the center of conversations once kept on the fringes of Twitter.

    A wrongfully terminated Chinese-American scientist was just awarded nearly $2 million in damages

    "The settlement makes clear that when the government discriminates, it’s going to be held accountable," said Sherry Chen's lawyer.

    How US police use counterterrorism money to buy spy tech

    A new report shows that federal aid from FEMA is often used to buy surveillance equipment, without the public knowing much about it

    The Chinese government’s problematic quest to judge online comments

    The Chinese social credit system doesn’t have an all-knowing algorithm—but it still has significant implications, particularly on free speech.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.