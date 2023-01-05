What’s next for mRNA vaccines

These vaccines don’t rely on injecting part of a virus into a person. Instead, they deliver genetic code that our bodies can use to make the relevant piece of viral protein ourselves. The entire process is much quicker and simpler than using bits of virus. It sidesteps the need to grow viruses in a lab and purify the proteins they make, for example. And while the first approved mRNA vaccines are for covid-19, similar vaccines are being explored for a whole host of other diseases. Malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, and Zika are just some of the potential targets.

mRNA vaccines might also be used in cancer treatments tailored to individual people. Here, the idea is to trigger a specific response by the immune system—one that is designed to attack tumor cells in the body.

Moderna, the biotech company behind one of the two approved mRNA vaccines for covid-19, is developing mRNA vaccines for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), HIV, Zika, Epstein-Barr virus, and more. BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer on the other approved mRNA-based covid-19 vaccine, is exploring vaccines for tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, shingles, and flu. Both companies are working on treatments for cancer. And many other companies and academic labs are getting in on the action.

Self-made vaccines

Messenger RNA itself is a strand of genetic code that can be read by your DNA and used to make proteins. The lab-made mRNA used in vaccines can code for a specific protein—one that we’d like to train our immune systems to recognize. In the case of covid-19 vaccines, the code is for the spike protein found on the outer shell of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease. The mRNA itself is packaged up in lipid nanoparticles—tiny little envelopes that help it survive the journey into your body.

The vaccines are cheap, quick, and easy to make, says Katalin Karikó, an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has pioneered research into the use of mRNA for vaccines. They are also very efficient. “You put [the mRNA] in cells, and half an hour later, they are already producing the protein,” she says.

The idea is that once your immune system has been exposed to such a protein, it is better placed to mount a strong response should it ever encounter the virus itself. In the case of covid-19, this is thought to be largely due to the production of antibodies—proteins that protect us against infections. Trained-up immune cells play an important role, too.