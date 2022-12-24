A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate

It’s not technically difficult to release such compounds in the stratosphere. But scientists have mostly refrained from carrying out even small-scale outdoor experiments (though not entirely). And it’s not clear that any have yet injected materials into that specific layer of the atmosphere in the context of geoengineering-related research.

That’s in part because it’s highly controversial, as little is known about the real-world effect of such deliberate interventions at large scales, including the potential for dangerous side-effects, uneven impacts across different regions and resulting geopolitical conflicts.

Some researchers who have long studied the technology are deeply troubled that the company, Make Sunsets, appears to have moved forward with launches from a site in Mexico, without any public engagement or scientific scrutiny. It’s already attempting to sell “cooling credits” for future balloon flights that could carry larger payloads.

Several researchers MIT Technology Review spoke with condemned the effort to commercialize geoengineering at this early stage. Some investors and potential customers who have reviewed the company’s proposals stress that it’s not a serious scientific effort or a credible business, arguing it’s more of an attention grab designed to stir up controversy in the field.

Luke Iseman, the co-founder and CEO of Make Sunsets, acknowledges the effort is part entrepreneurial and part provocation, an act of geoengineering activism.

He hopes that by moving ahead in the controversial space, the startup will help drive the public debate and push forward a scientific field that has faced great difficulty moving ahead with small-scale field experiments amid criticism.

“We joke slash not joke that this is partly a company and partly a cult,” he says.

Iseman, previously a director of hardware at Y Combinator, says he expects to be pilloried by both geoengineering critics and researchers in the field for taking such a step, and recognizes that “making me look like the Bond villain is going to be helpful to certain groups.” But he says climate change is such a grave threat, and that the world has moved so slowly to address the underlying problem, that more radical interventions are now required.