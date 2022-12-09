The Download: the Saudi sci-fi megacity, and sleeping babies’ brains

The must-reads

1 Covid data is starting to disappear in China

It’s about to enter its deadliest phase of the pandemic. How deadly? We won’t know. (FT $)

+ A letter from Foxconn’s founder may have helped to persuade China’s leaders to abandon zero-covid. (WSJ $)

+ The policy pivot has been met with relief—but also worry and confusion. (NYT $)

+ Here’s what scientists have to say about it. (Nature)

2 AI selfies are everywhere

You can thank the app Lensa, and the fact people can’t resist sharing how sexy it makes them look. (WP $)

+ However, it generates troublingly NSFW images. Even when the photo is of a child. (Wired $)

+ AI is getting better and better at producing convincing text too. (Vox)

+ Can you tell a real tweet from one written by an AI? (WSJ $)



3 Americans are flocking to climate danger zones

Migration patterns are mostly away from safer areas, towards hotter, drier regions with more wildfires. (Wired $)

+ These three charts show who is most to blame for climate change. (MIT Technology Review)



4 A lawsuit claims women were targeted for Twitter layoffs

In engineering roles, 63% of women lost their jobs compared to 48% of men. (NBC)

+ Musk’s plan to encrypt Twitter messages seems to be on hold. (Forbes)

+ Twitter is planning to change the cost of ‘Twitter Blue’ after a spat with Apple. (The Information $)

+ Elon Musk is openly courting a far-right, conspiracy obsessed fan base. (Wired $)



5 CoinDesk’s FTX scoop shot its own parent company in the foot

Ownership structures in crypto are complex—and in this case, a bit too cozy for comfort. (The Verge)

+ Crypto execs exchanged frantic texts as FTX collapsed. (NYT $)



6 Exhausted by the internet? You’re not alone.

It’s beginning to feel like a dying mall full of stores you don’t want to visit. (New Yorker $)

+ Amazon is launching a TikTok clone. Yes, Amazon. (WP $)

7 The hype around esports is fading

A wider economic downturn is causing sponsors and investors to flee. (Bloomberg $)

+ The FTC is trying to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. (Vox)



8 What causes Alzheimer’s?

A stream of recent findings suggest that it’s more complex than the build-up of amyloid plaques. (Quanta)

+ The miracle molecule that could treat brain injuries and boost your fading memory. (MIT Technology Review)



9 The global spyware industry has spiraled out of control

And the US is playing both arsonist and firefighter, adopting the very same tools it condemns. (NYT $)

+ It’s hard to control spyware technology when it’s in such high demand from governments around the world. (MIT Technology Review)



10 Xiaomi taught a robot to play the drums

Professional musicians can rest easy for now though, if the demo clip is anything to go by. (IEEE Spectrum)

