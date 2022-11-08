The Download: how Twitter is breaking, and YouTube’s TV experiment

On November 4, just hours after Elon Musk fired half of the 7,500 employees previously working at Twitter, some people began to see small signs that something was wrong with everyone’s favorite hellsite. And they saw it through retweets.

A few users who pressed the retweet button were met with a manual retweet, a crude, copy and paste approximation of how the function should appear. But its return wasn’t Musk’s latest attempt to appease users. Instead, it was the first public crack in the edifice of Twitter’s codebase—a blip on the seismometer that warns of a bigger earthquake to come.

While many of Musk’s detractors may wish the platform goes through the equivalent of thermonuclear destruction, the collapse of something like Twitter happens gradually. Here’s how it’s likely to play out.

—Chris Stokel-Walker

YouTube wants to take on TikTok and put its Shorts videos on your TV

What’s happening: YouTube Shorts, the video website’s TikTok-like feature, has become one of its latest obsessions, with more than 1.5 billion users watching short-form content on their devices every month. Now, YouTube wants to expand that number by bringing full-screen, vertical videos into your TV.

Why it matters: The team behind the initiative still isn’t fully certain how adding short-form video into the YouTube on TV experience will be embraced. The company admits it’s been challenging to take what’s traditionally been a mobile format and finding the right way to bring it to life on TV. But its dedication to doing so suggests how important YouTube feels the short-form model is to its future. Read the full story.

—Chris Stokel-Walker