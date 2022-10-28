The Download: the human toll of ethical AI, and lab-grown meat

Margaret Mitchell had been working at Google for two years before she realized she needed a break. Only after she spoke with a therapist did she understand the problem: she was burnt out. She ended up taking medical leave because of stress.

Mitchell, who now works as an AI researcher and chief ethics scientist at the AI startup Hugging Face, is far from alone in her experience. Burnout is becoming increasingly common in responsible-AI teams, who are unlikely to receive the same levels of support as colleagues who specialize in content moderation, although the work can be just as psychologically draining.

All the practitioners MIT Technology Review interviewed spoke enthusiastically about their work: it is fueled by passion, a sense of urgency, and the satisfaction of building solutions for real problems. But that sense of mission can be overwhelming without the right support. Read the full story.



—Melissa Heikkilä



Will lab-grown meat reach our plates?

Would you eat lab-grown meat? Plenty of companies have set out to generate meat products from muscle and fat cells cultured in vats—around 80 at the last count. The promise is huge: it could allow us to cut back on intensive animal farming, which can be brutal and inhumane, and to sidestep animal agriculture’s destructive effects on the environment.



But whether these companies can deliver on that promise is another matter entirely. And even if companies succeed in bringing a cheap cultured-meat product to market, would anyone eat it? Read the full story.



—Jessica Hamzelou



