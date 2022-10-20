Should we believe in — or even want — immortality?

I’m riffling through the pages of my last book, Long for This World, to find the scene where we met. It was a bright morning in March of 2002. I picked Aubrey up at the airport in Philadelphia and drove him to the town in Pennsylvania where I lived at the time. Over the next few days of interviews in my study, while he tried to convince me that science can and should end aging, we often trooped down the stairs to the kitchen so that he could fortify himself with another beer. When my two sons bumped into us by the refrigerator, Aubrey took his sales pitch from the top and told them they had a good chance to live for centuries, or millennia, or maybe longer if they were lucky. The boys were teenagers back then, 14 and 17. They already felt immortal. They liked meeting a grownup who knew it was true.

Right. Now those two boys are in their 30s, and I can see 70 coming fast.

Just flipping through these pages (they’re 12 years old and already showing their age—definitely not acid-free paper) is making me cranky. Even skimming them makes me feel like a horrible curmudgeon. I was not a convert back then. Nor am I today. But a True Believer like Aubrey is always convinced that he will win you over if he gives his pitch just one more try; and here he is, in scene after scene, trying again. On top of all the usual writer’s regrets, revisiting the science of eternal youth is making me feel old.

If high intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in our heads at the same time, then most of us are geniuses about aging a few times over. We think it will never come for us. We think it might come but it will stop before it reaches us. We think it’s coming and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it.

It was the great molecular biologist Seymour Benzer who got me interested in the idea that aging might be malleable. Benzer was a night owl. I was writing a book about him, and in the late 1990s he used to talk about aging in his Fly Room at Caltech in a hushed, conspiratorial voice, even though it was just the two of us and a thousand fly bottles at three in the morning. I’ll never forget how startling it was to hear a serious scientist say, We might be able to do something about this.

Nor was he the only one to say it. At the University of California, San Francisco, Cynthia Kenyon was dissecting the aging of the worm C. elegans. In 1993, she had announced the discovery of a mutant that lived about twice as long as the average C. elegans and looked young and sleek almost to the end. At MIT, Lenny Guarente was dissecting the genetics of aging in yeast, and he seemed to be getting somewhere too. In 1998, when Benzer was 77 years old, he announced the discovery of a mutant fruit fly he called Methuselah. It could live for 100 days. The average fly in his bottles died at around 60.

Versions of many of those same fly, worm, and yeast genes are found in every animal under the sun, including us. By starting with those first few so-called longevity genes and tracing their connections, molecular biologists could study the workings of the clock, so to speak. Someday they could hope to slow down the hands.

On that hope, or hypothesis—which is still only a hypothesis today—the aging field exploded. In 1999, one year after Benzer’s Methuselah, Guarente and Kenyon cofounded Elixir Pharmaceuticals. They planned to explore and exploit sirtuins—proteins that are involved in the process of aging, among other things. In 2004, Guarente’s former student David Sinclair cofounded Sirtris Pharmaceuticals to race against Elixir. In 2013, Google started the R&D company Calico, with a budget that was rumored to be in the hundreds of millions. Kenyon is Calico’s vice president of aging research.