The Download: Amazon’s home-guarding robot, and covid’s violent legacy

In the latest episode of our podcast, In Machines We Trust, we dig into the world of digital twins: AI-powered replicas designed to capture the physical look and expressions of real humans. But although the entertainment industry is embracing them, they raise familiar, thorny questions about ownership and digital rights. Listen to it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you usually listen.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Sweden has found a new leak in the Nord Stream pipeline

Russia is still denying any responsibility for attacking the gas pipeline, as the number of known leaks reaches four. (BBC)

+ Finding someone to blame is easier said than done. (Wired $)

+ The methane leak is likely to be the biggest ever, by far. (AP News)

+ The country’s tech imports have collapsed under sanctions. (Insider $)

+ Russia hasn’t been honest about the state of the pipeline for quite some time. (Slate $)



2 A bionic pancreas could solve one of the biggest challenges of diabetes

An algorithm takes over the arduous job of counting carbohydrates. (MIT Technology Review)

3 Crypto is still in crisis

Senior executives are still departing major firms, and investors are still wary. (Bloomberg $)

+ Do Kwon, the missing Terraform boss, has called the case against him ‘unfair.’ (Bloomberg $)

+ Crypto is weathering a bitter storm. Some still hold on for dear life. (MIT Technology Review)



4 A teenager died after a telehealth provider prescribed him antidepressants

The company failed to obtain consent from the minor’s parents. (WSJ $)



5 China’s chipmakers are being investigated

Which is dealing the industry’s dreams of self-sufficiency a heavy blow. (FT $)

+ Corruption is sending shock waves through China’s chipmaking industry. (MIT Technology Review)

+ There are no chip reserves. (Vox)

6 What it’s like being trapped in a driverless car

The vehicles work pretty well—until they don’t. (NYT $)

+ The big new idea for making self-driving cars that can go anywhere. (MIT Technology Review)



7 How good bacteria can fight malnutrition 🦠

Food that rebalances malnourished microbiomes can help children to grow. (Economist $)

+ Choanoflagellates are tiny creatures that also harbor bacteria communities. (The Atlantic $)

8 Tech startups are helping to rebuild Bosnia

Its up-and-coming businesses want to reverse the war-scarred nation’s brain drain. (Rest of World)

9 TikTok is making it harder for record execs to discover new musicians

There’s plenty of chaff to separate from the wheat. (The Guardian)

+ A car-renting couple have been tracking their customers on the platform. (Motherboard)

+ Investors are growing tired of chasing TikTok-style social apps. (The Information $)