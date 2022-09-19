Zero trust closes the end-user gap in cybersecurity

An MIT Technology Review Insights poll of global business leaders reveals three out of four organizations have become more aggressive in their approach to cybersecurity over the past two years, and end-user security tops the list of cybersecurity concerns.

About 40% of poll respondents said their organizations have already adopted a zero-trust model, while another 18% are in the process of implementing the model, and 17% are in the planning stages.

And this is important says Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer for Infosys, because companies need to think about “adopting a new security architecture to support new connectivity models.”

Securing the cloud during covid-19

In addition to the ever-growing cybercrime wave, thank covid-19 for this extra level of vigilance. The pandemic made cloud computing take center stage: lockdowns sent millions of workers to their homes, where they connected to company systems remotely, often using their personal devices rather than the employer’s. Traditional centralized security where users log in once in the morning—the modern equivalent of a moat around the castle—was no longer feasible.

The shift happened on a grand scale, and almost immediately so did an uptick in cyberattacks, such as ransomware, phishing attempts, and denial of service.

The newly distributed nature of information services guaranteed an increase in the number of vulnerable points for cybercriminals to exploit.

Organizations were in a delicate position, having to provide easy access to their employees and partners while simultaneously making sure their data and applications didn’t end up in the wrong hands.

Of the poll respondents, almost 55% said their biggest challenge is securing a hybrid or entirely remote workforce. Their second biggest challenge, also related to decentralized IT infrastructure, is securing applications and data through the cloud (49%).