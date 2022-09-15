The Download: The Merge arrives, and China’s AI image censorship

The dark secret behind those cute AI-generated animal images. Google Brain revealed its own image-making AI, called Imagen, earlier this year. But don't expect to see anything that isn't wholesome. Read the full story.



Google Brain revealed its own image-making AI, called Imagen, earlier this year. But don't expect to see anything that isn't wholesome. Read the full story. This avocado armchair could be the future of AI. Last year, OpenAI extended GPT-3 with two new models that combine NLP with image recognition to give its AI a better understanding of everyday concepts. Read the full story.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Social media’s biggest companies appeared before the US Senate

Past and present Meta, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube employees answered questions on social media's impact on homeland security. (TechCrunch)

+ Retaining user attention is their algorithms’ primary purpose. (Protocol)

+ TikTok’s representative avoided committing to cutting off China’s access to US data. (Bloomberg $)



2 China wants to reduce its reliance on Western tech

Investing heavily in native firms is just one part of its multi-year plan. (FT $)

+ Cybercriminals are increasingly interested in Chinese citizens’ personal data. (Bloomberg $)

+ The FBI accused him of spying for China. It ruined his life. (MIT Technology Review)



3 California is suing Amazon

Accusing it of triggering price rises across the state. (WSJ $)

+ The two-year fight to stop Amazon from selling face recognition to the police. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Russia is waging a surveillance war on its own citizens

Its authorities are increasingly targeting ordinary people, not known dissidents or journalists. (Slate $)

+ Russian troops are still fleeing northern Ukraine. (The Guardian)



5 Dozens of AIs debated 100 years of climate negotiations in seconds

They’re evaluating which policies are most likely to be well-received globally. (New Scientist $)

+ Patagonia’s owner has given the company away to fight climate change. (The Guardian)



6 Iranian hackers hijacked their victims’ printers to deliver ransom notes

The three men have been accused of targeting people in the US, UK and Iran. (Motherboard)



7 DARPA’s tiny plane could spy from almost anywhere

The unmanned vehicle could also carry small bombs. (WP $)

+ The Taliban have crashed a helicopter left behind by the US military. (Motherboard)



8 Listening to stars helps astronomers to assess what’s inside them

The spooky-sounding acoustic waves transmit a lot of data. (Economist $)

+ The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted newborn stars. (Space)

+ The next Space Force chief thinks the US needs a satellite constellation to combat China. (Nikkei Asia)



9 We’ll never be able to flip and turn like a cat

But the best divers and gymnasts are the closest we can get. (The Atlantic $)

+ The best robotic jumpers are inspired by nature. (Quanta)

10 This robot is having a laugh

Even if it’s not terribly convincing. (The Guardian)

Quote of the day

“Tesla has yet to produce anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car."

—Briggs Matsko, a Tesla owner, explains his rationale for suing the company over the “deceptive” way it marketed its driver-assistance systems, according to Reuters.