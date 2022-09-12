I took an international trip with my frozen eggs to learn about the fertility industry

Made possible by advances in cryogenics and cold-chain technology, the shipping of gametes and embryos around the world is a growing part of a booming global fertility sector. As people have children later in life, the need for fertility treatment increases each year. The ability to move eggs, sperm, and embryos across borders allows tens of thousands of patients to access this medical care if it’s unavailable in their own country because of legal restrictions or prohibitive pricing. Couriers enable would-be parents to assemble all the necessary components for a baby in the same place, whether those components come from their own bodies or are provided by a donor.

There are many reasons why people might need to ship eggs, sperm, and embryos from one place to another: cost, regulatory arbitrage, access to a specific selection of donor gametes, or just life changes, such as a cross-country or overseas move.

Consider that a cycle of egg freezing costs between $10,000 and $15,000 in the US, and one-third to one-half that in Bologna or Madrid. Commercial gestational surrogacy, in which a woman carries a genetically unrelated child to term on behalf of paying clients known as “intended parents,” is legal in some US states but not others; it can cost $100,000 to $200,000, compared with $50,000 to $60,000 in Ukraine (until recently a global surrogacy hub) or nearby Georgia. Donor eggs are abundant in places where compensation is permitted and scarce where it is not.

An estimated 2.5 million assisted reproduction cycles are performed globally each year. Mark Sawicki, the CEO of Cryoport, a company headquartered in Tennessee that provides cold chain logistics for biopharmaceutical, IVF, and animal health organizations around the world, believes that around 100,000 of these cycles involve transport of frozen reproductive material.

In my case, I had frozen eggs in Bologna in 2016, and again in Madrid two years later, because it would have taken me several more years to save up for a cycle in New York. After paying for storage costs for six and four years, respectively, at 40 I was ready to try to get pregnant. Transporting the Bolognese batch served to literally put all my eggs in one basket.

Special delivery

Once upon a time, human reproduction was a proximate endeavor. Those involved had to occupy the same place, at the same time, for a sperm cell to fertilize an egg cell. It was the successful cryopreservation of human sperm cells around the mid-20th century that eventually enabled the banking of sperm and its shipment from one place to another. Advances in dewar technology (named after James Dewar, who invented a double-walled, vacuum-insulated glass flask in 1892) and cryogenics in the 1950s made it possible to transport materials at low temperatures.

Another key innovation, egg freezing, was in part a response to the regulatory and cultural environment in Italy, where Catholic attitudes—the Catholic Church views embryos as full persons—informed the country’s early IVF laws. In Italy, IVF practitioners for many years were restricted in how many excess embryos created during an IVF cycle they could freeze (a similar law remains on the books in Germany, limiting patients to just three embryos—or three chances at a pregnancy—per IVF cycle, driving many to seek care elsewhere.) Unfertilized eggs would not pose the same problem. Meanwhile, scientists around the world were also searching for a way to freeze eggs for other reasons, such as to preserve fertility ahead of cancer treatment

Eggs, however, proved harder to freeze and thaw successfully, owing to their structure: a large, single cell made up mostly of water, which can create ice crystals that damage the egg. Advances in freezing techniques—first a method called slow freezing and later a process called vitrification, which rapidly cools the eggs before ice crystals can form—led to a trickle of live births by the late 1980s. Although the success rate with frozen eggs varies by clinic and by the age of the patient at the time of freezing, some clinic-specific studies show success rates of IVF using frozen eggs comparable to those with fresh eggs.