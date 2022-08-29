New 6G challenges inspire cross-disciplinary innovation

“The intervening decades have seen an explosion in the use of wireless data connections,” he says. “5G systems will not only help with increasing demands for speed, latency, and reliability, but also with the flexibility required to make the most of the costly resources of modern networks: spectrum and energy.”

But 5G is just the current stage in the evolution of mobile wireless networks. Today’s dramatic growth in 5G availability is the continuation of a march toward advanced wireless capabilities, one that began more than four decades ago when Japan’s NTT deployed the first automated mobile network. And even while this current generation of wireless connectivity is deployed, engineers and technologists are aiming to push the technology into its next generation, 6G.

It’s clear that tomorrow’s innovative applications will require still better connectivity. Augmented reality will allow workers to enhance their surroundings with detailed information or will connect consumers through virtual worlds. Networked devices that collect data from physical objects—from airplanes to tires to infrastructure—promise to deliver more intelligence to management systems. Connected vehicles will communicate with one another, improving driving efficiency and safety.

“How 6G will be used is speculative,” Nichols says; however, “the list of 6G use cases varies from ‘5G-on-steroids’ to what looks like science fiction.”

New challenges for the next generation of wireless

To create 6G infrastructure, devices, and software, however, engineers and researchers will have to solve a plethora of problems. Aiming to improve mobile wireless connectivity by an order of magnitude presents challenges that can’t be addressed by merely scaling existing technology. These include mastering the physics of high-frequency signals, managing space requirements within devices for multiple wireless chips and hardware, and developing the software needed to automate the management of distributed and programmable networks.

The coming 6G systems will add additional non-contiguous spectrum to an already complex spectrum map. They will also bring more sophisticated active-antenna systems, further integration into networks using other Radio Access Technologies (such as WLAN, Bluetooth, UWB, and Satellite), and joint communications and sensing technology. Integrating all of this into a single device, such as a smartphone, will demand a huge and complex variety of radio transceiver technology. This will require very creative electrical and computer engineering as well was disruptive industrial engineering and power management.

Computing power and data storage will be ever increasing challenges for the new high-speed and programmable communication networks. To accommodate exponentially growing populations of devices that need to access the 6G network, new chips will need to process signals more quickly, requiring more power and faster storage. Managing the sensors required to create detailed digital twins—simulations based on the collection of real-world data—also requires a great deal more processing power and fast storage space than is available on current networks.

Providing low latency (minimal delay) is already a familiar challenge for mobile networks, and one that will continue as next-generation applications increasingly allow interactive manipulation of data, responsive virtual environments, or real-time monitoring and management of remote systems. New 6G applications will layer on a need for extremely precise timing—absolute predictability of when data packets will be sent or received.