The Download: AI to predict ice, and healthcare censorship in China

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 The FTC is planning to regulate how Big Tech collects data

It has surveillance advertising and targeting algorithms in its sights. (WSJ $)

+ Meta defended injecting code into sites to track users across the web. (The Guardian)

+ Google has been fined in Australia for misleading consumers about location data collection. (TechCrunch)



2 Predicting the US climate bill’s effects is harder than you might think

We don’t know how effectively or quickly its tax credits will cut emissions. (MIT Technology Review)

+ Emissions modeling is not an exact science. (Scientific American $)

+ The bill could have major ramifications for electric vehicle manufacturers. (NYT $)



3 A bioengineered cornea can restore sight to blind people

At a fraction of the cost of traditional cornea transplants from humans. (MIT Technology Review)

4 This is why thinking deeply makes you tired

Feeling exhausted is your brain’s way of balancing out chemical changes. (Economist $)

+ Self-taught AI could shine a light on how the brain works. (Quanta)

5 Micro-robots could replace your toothbrush 🦷

By clearing biofilm from your teeth and wriggling between them. (Neo.Life)

+ Drilling underground tunnels is another task robots might take on someday. (Wired $)

6 Caste discrimination is overshadowing Silicon Valley

India’s discriminatory caste system is affecting tech workers at Google and other tech companies across the world. (New Yorker $)

7 How Roomba took over our homes

And became the most recognizable consumer robot in the process. (WSJ $)

+ Its new owner, Amazon, wants to make a TV show of Ring doorbell footage. (Ars Technica)

8 The Nokia ringtones of the 2000s deserve some respect 🎶

Believe it or not, they’re a neglected part of electronic music history. (The Verge)