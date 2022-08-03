Everything you need to know about the monkeypox vaccines

Countries no longer routinely vaccinate against smallpox. Is that why we’re seeing a monkeypox outbreak now?

Possibly. Scientists speculate that the end of widespread smallpox vaccination in the 1970s may have contributed to today’s outbreak.

“Since smallpox vaccination was stopped, the frequency and size of monkeypox outbreaks in both endemic and non-endemic countries has increased every decade,” says Mercer. “[There is] a worldwide population of individuals under 50 years old that are susceptible to infection with poxviruses.”

Will the smallpox vaccines protect against monkeypox?

They are expected to. If the end of mass smallpox vaccination has contributed to current monkeypox outbreaks, that suggests that smallpox vaccines of the past provided long-lasting protection against monkeypox, too.

Heinz Weidenthaler, vice president of clinical strategy at Bavarian Nordic, the company that makes the Jynneos vaccine, says he expects one dose to provide good protection that lasts for at least two years, based on the immune response to the vaccine observed in safety studies.

But no one can say for sure. Jynneos was developed after the eradication of smallpox. It has been tested against poxviruses, including monkeypox, in small numbers of mice, monkeys, and prairie dogs. But it has not been trialed in people who have, or are at risk for, monkeypox. Instead, the company has measured the immune response generated by the vaccine in healthy volunteers and compared it with the result for an older smallpox vaccine. Previous outbreaks of the disease have been too sporadic to conduct a controlled trial, says Weidenthaler. “The only data we have on efficacy is from animal models,” he says.

That is partly why the WHO is also recommending other protective measures. Last week, for the first time, the organization specifically recommended that men who have sex with men—who represent around 98% cases in this outbreak so far—limit their sexual partners.

“Vaccination is one of the main tools we have to control the monkeypox outbreak, but it cannot be the only one,” says Kmiec. Disease surveillance and rapid diagnosis will also be vital in identifying who should be vaccinated, and clear communication on the risks of exposure is also important, she says.

How effective are the vaccines likely to be?

The WHO website states that “vaccination against smallpox was demonstrated through several observational studies to be about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.” This figure comes from research in the 1980s, when scientists investigated an outbreak of monkeypox in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo.