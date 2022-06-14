These scientists want to capture more carbon with CRISPR crops

The research is part of a growing effort by scientists to find ways to vacuum up the carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere in order to slow climate change. Upping the natural abilities of plants to take up carbon dioxide could, if done on a large enough scale, help push down peak temperatures in a warming world.

While many people associate carbon capture with trees, the IGI research is focusing on agricultural crops. The decision is mainly a matter of timing, says Brad Ringeisen, executive director of IGI. Trees may have long lifetimes that allow them to lock away carbon for decades or even centuries, but most crops grow faster, allowing researchers to speed up the testing process.

One of the primary goals of the IGI work will be to tweak photosynthesis so plants can grow more quickly, Ringeisen says. By altering the enzymes involved, researchers could cut out energy-sapping side reactions, including some that actually release carbon dioxide.

But photosynthesis is only half the story, because the carbon in plants usually makes its way back into the air after the plants are eaten by soil microbes, animals, or people. Keeping carbon in the soil, or finding other ways to store it, is at least as important as capturing it in the first place.