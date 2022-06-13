Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in

    Sponsored

    Humans and technology

    Making hybrid work

    June 13, 2022

    Presented by

    Organizations struggle to find a rhythm in the new hybrid world. The shift from enabling hybrid work to optimizing it to deliver exceptional employee experiences is well underway. Join this session, designed for CIOs and supporting teams, for steps to improve the hybrid work experience for employees through an equitable, collaborative, and inclusive strategy. Recent research cites that 92% of employers worldwide believe the employee experience will be a priority over the next 3 years. The connection between a positive employee experience and a happy customer has a measurable outcome.

    About the speaker

    Ivan Dopplé, General Manager, Digital Workplace Services, Kyndryl

    Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl’s General Manager of Digital Workplace Services, is a strategic leader with a record of building and growing businesses both organically and through strategic acquisitions and driving profitability in turnaround and expansion situations. He worked with the largest clients across the globe and has sound skills in transforming businesses on their digital journey.

    Ivan has led several Global Technology Services businesses for IBM as General Manager. He has a proven record as a leader in the Outsourcing and Infrastructure Technology Services business. For several years Ivan was also responsible and accountable to develop and lead the growth markets in Central Europe/Middle East & Africa in the Financial Services Industry for IBM before he led the largest Service Market in Germany/Austria and Switzerland.

    In his last engagement for Kyndryl, Ivan built the COO function for the Kyndryl Corporation and was also responsible for all the Real Estate & DC Services, Procurement, Asset Management, and Cost Efficiency agenda.

    Ivan is married and based in Switzerland. He is a passionate horseman and rider enjoying living in an old farmhouse.

    Deep Dive

    Humans and technology

    10 Breakthrough Technologies 2022

    illustration showing various types of ancient and modern legal tender
    illustration showing various types of ancient and modern legal tender

    Money is about to enter a new era of competition

    Digital technology is poised to change our relationship with money and, for some countries, the ability to manage their economies.

    Aerial of suburban housing and desert in North Los Vegas.
    Aerial of suburban housing and desert in North Los Vegas.

    House-flipping algorithms are coming to your neighborhood

    Despite millions of dollars in losses, iBuying’s failure doesn’t signal the end of tech-led disruption, just a fumbled beginning.

    anti-choice surveillance tactics
    anti-choice surveillance tactics

    Anti-abortion activists are collecting the data they’ll need for prosecutions post-Roe

    Body cams and license plates are already being used to track people arriving at abortion clinics.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.