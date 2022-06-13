Making hybrid work

Ivan has led several Global Technology Services businesses for IBM as General Manager. He has a proven record as a leader in the Outsourcing and Infrastructure Technology Services business. For several years Ivan was also responsible and accountable to develop and lead the growth markets in Central Europe/Middle East & Africa in the Financial Services Industry for IBM before he led the largest Service Market in Germany/Austria and Switzerland.

In his last engagement for Kyndryl, Ivan built the COO function for the Kyndryl Corporation and was also responsible for all the Real Estate & DC Services, Procurement, Asset Management, and Cost Efficiency agenda.

Ivan is married and based in Switzerland. He is a passionate horseman and rider enjoying living in an old farmhouse.