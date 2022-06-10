How China’s biggest online influencers fell from their thrones

The Chinese livestreaming e-commerce industry is a massive industry worth over $180 billion. Combining the QVC-style TV marketing with the live interaction and convenience made possible by smartphones, these live streams drew in 388 million Chinese viewers in 2020. It took the industry half a decade to hit its peak, and influencers like Li have risen to rival the popularity of A-list celebrities in China. They’ve been endorsed by the central government as innovators and job creators, and have been known to facilitate billions of dollars worth of online purchases in one night. Their status as retail rainmakers has given them immense power over sellers, including giant multinational corporations, in who gets featured and what the price should be.

But in Li’s and at least two other cases, these online empires were toppled overnight in what appears to be a government crackdown extending back to late 2021.

As 2021 was drawing to a close, Taobao’s most and third-most followed live-streaming influencers, Huang Wei (known as Viya online) and Zhu Chenhui (known as Cherie), were suddenly fined millions of dollars for tax evasion by a local tax authority in Hangzhou, China. Even after they each made public apologies, their Taobao live-streaming accounts and other social media presence disappeared. They never live streamed again.

Before that, influencers at their level were considered too big and too important for the tech platforms and the whole industry to turn against them, but the harsh response suggested otherwise. The industry is still processing its aftermath. The immediate result of Huang and Zhu’s downfall had been that Austin Li, who survived the crackdown (he is said to have had clean tax records), benefited the most by absorbing the traffic, attention, and business deals his peers left behind. That is, until this week.

The fall of these mega influencers means a power reshuffle inside the industry, as the money and attention they commanded could now be diverted to smaller players. Taobao, the Alibaba platform where most of these activities take place, also started a campaign in January 2022 to support bottom-level and mid-level influencers with cash rewards and traffic support.