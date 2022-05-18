The baby formula shortage has birthed a shady online marketplace

To non-parents, the baby formula shortage may seem sudden, but it’s been quietly snowballing into a crisis for months. In February, Abbott Nutrition—the main provider of powdered infant formula to the US market—issued a recall of formulas from its factory in Sturgis, Michigan. Two babies had died from bacterial infections traced to the plant.

That recall brought an already strained supply chain to the breaking point. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration and Abbott reached an agreement on steps to reopen the plant, according to Politico. Even though the company has said it can get the plant operating at full capacity in a couple of weeks, it will take months to ramp production back up to speed. One major obstacle is that neither the FDA nor Abbott has discovered why or how the contamination took place, and finding the root cause could take a few months.

Babies, of course, can’t wait months. Out of sheer desperation, many parents are turning to Instagram and TikTok for tips on where to find formula. Some videos describe how to make homemade versions, which is dangerous. Despite repeated warnings from the FDA that homemade or diluted formula lacks the critical nutrients babies’ delicate systems need, the recipes continue to be shared online. Some videos MIT Technology Review saw on TikTok have garnered thousands of views, with one reaching almost 150,000.