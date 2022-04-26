The Download: Fertility for trans men, and a Q&A with CRISPR’s co-creator

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion

He’s unlikely to enjoy owning it as much as he thinks he will. (The Atlantic $)

+ Here’s a recap of the past fortnight: a rollercoaster ride from beginning to end. (FT $)

+ Musk claims that open sourcing Twitter’s algorithm will make it more transparent. (NYT $)

+ Trump says he wouldn’t rejoin, but his advisers aren’t convinced. (WP $)

+ Musk thinks people might be willing to pay for Twitter. Good luck with that. (Protocol)

+ It’s prompting people to finally face up to their Twitter addictions. (Input)

2 How China wrote the playbook for censoring covid information

It’s inspired many other countries to impose restrictions in the name of public health. (New Yorker $)

+ A new covid outbreak in Beijing is heightening fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (NYT $)

+ Fences have been erected in Shanghai to prevent residents from leaving their homes. (BBC)



3 ​​Instagram hackers stole $3 million of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

They managed to compromise the official Instagram account then use it to post a phishing link. (Bloomberg $)

+ Of course there’s a social network for NFTs in the works. (Quartz)

+ Chinese NFT platforms don’t want you to trade NFTs anymore. (TR)

4 Conspiracy theories are nothing to do with evidence

And everything to do with how they make us feel. (Wired $)

+ We are living in an age of misinformation. (Vox)

5 The US is fighting back against China’s chip dominance

By keeping its most advanced chipmaking tools to itself. (The Economist $)

+ The great chip crisis threatens the promise of Moore’s Law. (TR)

6 The crypto industry is on a lawyer hiring spree

To go mainstream, you need legal smarts. (WSJ $)

+ Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, is surging after his Twitter purchase. (Bloomberg $)

+ A deep dive into the mysterious subcultures of cryptocurrency obsessives. (SCMP)

+ It’s okay to opt out of the crypto revolution. (TR)

7 The metaverse is a vile quagmire of racism, rape jokes and assault

And there’s next to no recourse for offenders, either. (The Guardian)

+ It doesn’t help that we’re struggling to define what the metaverse even is. (Wired $)

+ Facebook is opening its first physical store to try to sell its metaverse-related gadgets. (WP $)

8 Europe’s wind energy companies are being targeted by cyberattacks

Renewable energy is an increasingly attractive target for criminals as attention turns to oil and gas alternatives. (WSJ $)

9 Coders want to relieve low-income families of the burden of admin

Applying for benefits is needlessly complicated. (The Atlantic $)

10 Adapting video games for TV is so difficult to get right

But makes for great watching when it works. (The Guardian)

+ Nintendo’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed. (The Verge)